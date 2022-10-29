101,876 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 1,672,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,328. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

