12,750 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

