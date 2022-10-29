1,349,249 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,093,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

