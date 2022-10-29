14,000 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
