22,497 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Stock Up 2.3 %
DBX opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.