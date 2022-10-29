22,497 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.3 %

DBX opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

