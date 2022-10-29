240 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 464.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 190,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $295.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.