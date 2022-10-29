37Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $570.42 Million (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. 37Protocol has a total market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $68,110.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 37Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

