41,257 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nordstrom by 241.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 72.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

JWN opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

