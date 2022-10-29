5,041 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

