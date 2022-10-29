5,654 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

