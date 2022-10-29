7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,818. 7 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 414,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 28.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 163.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 923,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 528,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

