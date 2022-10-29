71,500 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRMK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 722,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

