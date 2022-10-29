750 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pool Stock Performance
Shares of POOL stock opened at $318.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.05 and a 200 day moving average of $364.89. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Insider Transactions at Pool
In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
