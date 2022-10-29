750 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $318.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.05 and a 200 day moving average of $364.89. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

