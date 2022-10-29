8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8 updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

8X8 Stock Up 21.1 %

8X8 stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 44.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 479,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 203.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 562,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

