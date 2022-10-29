8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Barclays

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 188,669 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 479,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

