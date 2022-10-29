9,803 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus by 866.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cactus by 35.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

