AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given New SEK 147 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 147 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.11.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

