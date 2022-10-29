abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

