Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.25. The firm has a market cap of C$255.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.