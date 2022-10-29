Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

