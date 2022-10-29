Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.02 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,062,958. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

