Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $324,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $81.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

