Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.38 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.