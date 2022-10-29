Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Reaches $0.69

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $137.17 million and approximately $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68582985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

