Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

