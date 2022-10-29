Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Acme United Stock Performance
Shares of ACU stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93.
Acme United Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.
Institutional Trading of Acme United
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
See Also
