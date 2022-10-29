adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €99.35 ($101.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €161.50. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

