Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,704 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.