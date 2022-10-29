Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,704 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.64. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.