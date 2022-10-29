Adshares Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008293 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $55.22 million and $478,389.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00018761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006989 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,856 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

