Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

WMS stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.