ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 3.1%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.57). 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.59).

ADVFN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.50 million and a P/E ratio of 791.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

ADVFN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.