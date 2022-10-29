aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.49 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $69.49 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006982 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,551,211 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

