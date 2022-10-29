AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 79.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AerSale alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AerSale by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AerSale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Price Performance

ASLE stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. AerSale has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AerSale will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.