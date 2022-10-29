Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Aftermath Silver
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.