Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

