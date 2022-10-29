AGCO Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 99.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.83. 575,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.