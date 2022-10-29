Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AIR opened at €110.00 ($112.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.01. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

