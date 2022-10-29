Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Airbus Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
