Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

