Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 321,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,950. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.