Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSY stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 321,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,950. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.