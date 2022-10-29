AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

