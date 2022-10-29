Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIXA. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Aixtron Price Performance

AIXA stock opened at €25.29 ($25.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €28.04 ($28.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

