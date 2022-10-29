AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as low as C$1.75. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 38,045 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

