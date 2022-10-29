AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as low as C$1.75. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 38,045 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.