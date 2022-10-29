Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($82.65) to €77.00 ($78.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($74.49) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

