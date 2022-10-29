Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
AGI stock remained flat at $8.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,323. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.
AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.
