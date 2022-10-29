Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock remained flat at $8.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,323. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

