Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

