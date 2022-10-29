Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

