Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $38,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

