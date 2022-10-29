Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.25 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

