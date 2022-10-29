Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.40-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.

Allegion Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $106.19 on Friday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

