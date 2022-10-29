Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.40-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.

Allegion Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $106.19 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $137.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

