Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 88.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

